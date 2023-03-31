There is no love lost between the clubs, who are separated by just 17 miles, and last October's reverse fixture was a six-goal thriller as the Tangerines secured local bragging rights on home soil.

Preston North End welcome bitter rivals Blackpool to Deepdale for the latest instalment of the West Lancashire Derby.

That 4-2 win was one of the few highlights of a disappointing campaign for Blackpool, who are in real danger of dropping into League One.

Mick McCarthy has failed to spark a revival of their fortunes and they head into the latest round of action sitting 23rd of 24 teams in the table.

Preston are seven points off the play-off places in 12th and really need to win to keep their slim promotion hopes alive.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Preston v Blackpool on TV and online.

When is Preston v Blackpool?

Preston v Blackpool will take place on Saturday 1st April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Preston v Blackpool kick-off time

Preston v Blackpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Preston v Blackpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Preston v Blackpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Preston v Blackpool on radio

Unfortunately, this game will not be broadcast on any radio stations in the UK.

Preston v Blackpool odds

