The Championship returns with a bang on Friday evening as Preston North End host Blackburn Rovers in the Lancashire derby.

Ad

Preston headed into the international break on a four-game unbeaten run, which included three victories.

Paul Heckingbottom's side are fourth in the second tier and have been one of this season's surprise packages.

Blackburn looked to have turned a corner ahead of the break, winning three on the bounce before their narrow defeat to Derby in the last round of fixtures.

Rovers are 19th, six points above the drop zone, but the congested nature of the Championship means they will be eyeing a charge up the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Preston v Blackburn on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Preston v Blackburn?

Preston v Blackburn will take place on Friday 21st November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Preston v Blackburn kick-off time

Preston v Blackburn will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Preston v Blackburn on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Preston v Blackburn online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Preston v Blackburn on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Preston v Blackburn odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Preston (7/5) Draw (11/5) Blackburn (2/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.