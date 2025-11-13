Premier League Matchweek 12 has an extended run-up thanks to the November international break.

It's all eyes on the World Cup Qualifiers this week but the top flight will soon return to the front and centre.

The start of the Premier League has been a rollercoaster ride and the intensity is about to crank up a notch during the busy festive period.

That all starts with Chelsea's trip to Burnley on TNT Sports but Newcastle v Man City and the North London derby are the real big hitters in Matchweek 12.

Each week, RadioTimes.com Sport duo Michael Potts and Ned Holmes will offer their Premier League predictions, including their selections for Upset of the Week, because football isn't played on paper after all.

Ned is going it alone this week. How many picks will he get right in Matchweek 12?

Premier League predictions this weekend – Matchweek 12

Saturday 22nd November 2025

Burnley v Chelsea (12:30pm) TNT Sports 1

NH: 1-0 Chelsea win. The trip to Turf Moor is not an easy one but Chelsea were building momentum ahead of the international break and should have enough to beat Burnley away.

Fulham v Sunderland (3pm) Not televised

NH: 2-1 Sunderland win. Sunderland have shown no signs of slowing down and a trip to struggling Fulham is an opportunity that Regis Le Bris' side are unlikely to miss, even if they have to work for it.

Sunderland players celebrate at the Stadium of Light. Scott Llewellyn/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images Photo by Scott Llewellyn/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bournemouth v West Ham (3pm) Not televised

NH: 2-0 Bournemouth win. The internationals came at a good time for Bournemouth, who had suffered two defeats on the bounce, and a bad time for West Ham after back-to-back wins. The Cherries are a quality side and will serve a reminder of that when the Premier League returns.

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest (3pm) Not televised

NH: 2-0 Liverpool win. Nottingham Forest are clearly on the up under Sean Dyche but despite their improvements and the question marks over Liverpool, Arne Slot's team should get the job done at Anfield.

Brighton v Brentford (3pm) Not televised

NH: 2-1 Brighton win. Brighton are unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season and though Brentford will head to the South Coast full of confidence, the Seagulls should have the quality to extend that record.

Wolves v Crystal Palace (3pm) Not televised

NH: 1-1 draw. UPSET OF THE WEEK It speaks to how far Wolves have fallen that a draw at home to Crystal Palace can be deemed an upset. Rob Edwards faces a mammoth job at Molineux but there is talent in his squad and his arrival alone may provide a major boost.

Newcastle v Man City (5:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

NH: 3-1 Man City win. Newcastle needed the international break but their woes look set to continue when the Premier League returns as Man City's title charge builds momentum.

Man City's title charge will be led by star striker Erling Haaland (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Sunday 23rd November 2025

Leeds v Aston Villa (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League

NH: 1-1 draw. Leeds have been better than their points return suggests. I've been saying it for weeks and fancy them to prove themselves when Aston Villa visit Elland Road, which should be rowdier than usual.

Arsenal v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

NH: 2-0 Arsenal win. They say the form book goes out the window in a derby but Arsenal are a class above their North London rivals right now. The North London derby at the Emirates would be the perfect time for Mikel Arteta's side to respond to the pressure Man City are putting them under in the title race.

Monday 24th November 2025

Man Utd v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

NH: 2-0 Man Utd win. Man Utd were the better team against Spurs and have won four in a row at home in the Premier League. The Red Devils should have the quality to make that five against Everton.

