Premier League predictions: Week 13 scores predicted
Our Premier League predictions for Week 13 of the 2023/24 season.
The Premier League returns from the international break with a hot slate of fixtures to savour – and we're about to be thrown straight into the best of the action.
Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad in the Saturday lunchtime slot, in a battle between the top two sides in the table.
City lead the pack by a single point, but were held to a draw in a 4-4 thriller against Chelsea last time out. Liverpool have only lost one match all season, and will be determined to mount a credible title challenge this term.
Elsewhere, Newcastle United welcome Chelsea to Tyneside, Arsenal travel west to face Brentford and Everton players will be determined to put on a show for their fans following a tough week around Goodison Park.
RadioTimes.com brings you our Premier League predictions for Week 13 of 2023/24.
Premier League predictions 2023/24 – Week 13
We run through our hottest predictions ahead of Week 13 in the Premier League 2023/24 season in our video guide.
Watch the video at the top of this page to find out who we're tipping for victories this week.
Premier League fixtures – Week 13
Saturday 25th November
Man City v Liverpool (12:30pm)
Burnley v West Ham (3pm)
Luton v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)
Nott'm Forest v Brighton (3pm)
Sheffield Utd v Bournemouth (3pm)
Brentford v Arsenal (5:30pm)
Sunday 26th November
Spurs v Aston Villa (2pm)
Everton v Man Utd (4:30pm)
Monday 27th November
Fulham v Wolves (8pm)
