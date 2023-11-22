City lead the pack by a single point, but were held to a draw in a 4-4 thriller against Chelsea last time out. Liverpool have only lost one match all season, and will be determined to mount a credible title challenge this term.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United welcome Chelsea to Tyneside, Arsenal travel west to face Brentford and Everton players will be determined to put on a show for their fans following a tough week around Goodison Park.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Premier League predictions for Week 13 of 2023/24.

Premier League predictions 2023/24 – Week 13

We run through our hottest predictions ahead of Week 13 in the Premier League 2023/24 season in our video guide.

Watch the video at the top of this page to find out who we're tipping for victories this week.

Premier League fixtures – Week 13

Saturday 25th November

Man City v Liverpool (12:30pm)

Burnley v West Ham (3pm)

Luton v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Nott'm Forest v Brighton (3pm)

Sheffield Utd v Bournemouth (3pm)

Brentford v Arsenal (5:30pm)

Sunday 26th November

Spurs v Aston Villa (2pm)

Everton v Man Utd (4:30pm)

Monday 27th November

Fulham v Wolves (8pm)

