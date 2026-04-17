Nerves will be jangling at Fratton Park on Saturday lunchtime when Championship relegation rivals Portsmouth and Leicester City face off in a pivotal clash at the bottom of the second tier.

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Pompey's shock victory over promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town has moved them four points above the drop zone and means they head into the weekend full of confidence.

Confidence is exactly what Leicester are lacking, with Gary Rowett's side sinking to one place off the bottom of the table following last weekend's defeat to Swansea City.

Saturday's game feels like it's a must-win for the Foxes, who are now five points from safety and staring down the barrel of back-to-back relegations.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portsmouth v Leicester City on TV and online.

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When is Portsmouth v Leicester City?

Portsmouth v Leicester City will take place on Saturday 18 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Portsmouth v Leicester City kick-off time

Portsmouth v Leicester City will kick off at 12:30pm.

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What TV channel is Portsmouth v Leicester City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Portsmouth v Leicester City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Portsmouth v Leicester City on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

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