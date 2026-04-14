Ipswich Town can tighten their grip on the Championship automatic promotion spots with a win at Portsmouth on Tuesday evening.

Ad

The Tractor Boys are two points above third-place Millwall and play one of their games in hand at Fratton Park against the relegation-threatened hosts.

Portsmouth are fighting for their second-tier futures and would rise out of the bottom three, up into 20th place, with a shock victory over Ipswich on the South Coast.

John Mousinho's team can take plenty of confidence from their 1-0 win over promotion-chasing Middlesbrough on the weekend and will hope to make things difficult for the visitors under the lights at Fratton Park.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portsmouth v Ipswich Town on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Portsmouth v Ipswich Town?

Portsmouth v Ipswich Town will take place on Tuesday 14 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Portsmouth v Ipswich Town kick-off time

Portsmouth v Ipswich Town will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

What TV channel is Portsmouth v Ipswich Town on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Portsmouth v Ipswich Town online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Portsmouth v Ipswich Town on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Portsmouth v Ipswich Town odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Portsmouth (27/10) Draw (14/5) Ipswich Town (9/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.