Championship promotion hopefuls Hull City head to the South Coast to take on Portsmouth on Saturday lunchtime.

Ad

The Tigers returned to form in style on Tuesday in a 4-2 victory over play-off chasers Derby County at the MKM Stadium, which keeps them on the tail of the top two.

Pompey are teetering just above the relegation zone but have shown in recent weeks that they can mix it with teams battling at the other end of the Championship.

John Mousinho's side went toe-to-toe with in-form Wrexham in midweek and were unlucky to come away with nothing, which is a warning for the visitors.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portsmouth v Hull City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Portsmouth v Hull City?

Portsmouth v Hull City will take place on Saturday 28 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Portsmouth v Hull City kick-off time

Portsmouth v Hull City will kick off at 12:30pm.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

What TV channel is Portsmouth v Hull City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Portsmouth v Hull City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Portsmouth v Hull City on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Portsmouth v Hull City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Portsmouth (21/20) Draw (23/10) Hull City (12/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.