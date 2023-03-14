Inter boast a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Milan, with Romelu Lukaku's 86th minute goal proving the difference between the sides.

A place in the Champions League quarter-finals is up for grabs as Porto host Inter Milan in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

Since beating Porto last month, Simone Inzaghi's men have lost two of their last three, including a 2-1 defeat at Spezia on Friday night. Despite those losses, Inter are still second in Serie A behind runaway leaders Napoli.

Porto, meanwhile, are also second in the league but they're eight points behind Benfica after 24 games. They also suffered a surprise defeat at home against 12th-placed Gil Vicente last month.

However, they'll fancy their chances against Inter, with Porto winning 10 of their 12 home games this season. They've also scored 35 goals in those fixtures.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Porto v Inter on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Porto v Inter?

Porto v Inter will take place on Tuesday 14th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Porto v Inter kick-off time

Porto v Inter will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Porto v Inter on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Porto v Inter online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Porto v Inter odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Porto (13/8) Draw (23/10) Inter (13/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Porto v Inter prediction

Porto have a solid home record in the league this season and they'll be hoping that translates into the Champions League against Inter Milan.

They'll need to attack to overturn the 1-0 deficit and we could be in for an open game. Both teams will likely score but we fancy Porto to edge it.

Our prediction: Porto 2-1 Inter (17/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.