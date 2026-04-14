Port Vale will hope to breathe some life into their slim hopes of League One survival when Barnsley visit Vale Park on Tuesday evening.

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Jon Brady's side have been bottom of the third tier for the majority of the season and are on course for relegation, but with a host of games in hand over the teams above them, their fate is not sealed yet.

The first of those comes against Barnsley on Tuesday after their original meeting in January was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The Tykes are set for a mid-table finish in League One, having failed to keep pace in the play-off race, but will want to finish the season with a flourish after getting back to winning ways on the weekend.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Port Vale v Barnsley on TV and online.

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When is Port Vale v Barnsley?

Port Vale v Barnsley will take place on Tuesday 14 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Port Vale v Barnsley kick-off time

Port Vale v Barnsley will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Port Vale v Barnsley on?

Unfortunately, this game will not be broadcast live in the UK.

As the original fixture was scheduled to be played behind the 3pm blackout on Saturday 4 January, the rescheduled game cannot be broadcast under EFL rules.

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Is there a Port Vale v Barnsley live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Port Vale v Barnsley on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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