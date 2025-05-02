The visitors have a sizeable goal difference lead over second-place Burnley, which means they only need to equal the Clarets' result against Millwall to finish the 2024/25 campaign top of the pile, but relying on results elsewhere is not Leeds' style and they will want to finish the season with a bang.

Plymouth have made Home Park a tough place to visit under Miron Muslić – beating West Brom, Liverpool, Millwall, Norwich City, Sheffield United and Coventry City in Devon since his arrival – but they are set to fall short in their pursuit of Championship survival.

The Greens are not mathematically down but their disastrous goal difference means that, realistically, even a victory over Leeds will not be enough to stop them dropping back to League One.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United on TV and online.

When is Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United?

Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United will take place on Saturday 3rd May 2025.

Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United kick-off time

Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

