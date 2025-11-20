League One promotion chasers Stockport County travel to rejuvenated Peterborough United on Thursday evening.

Both sides have had an extended break after their matches on the weekend were called off due to international fixtures.

Stockport will head to the Weston Homes Stadium looking to bounce back after their last League One game ended in a 3-0 defeat at home to Luton.

They will not have it easy, however, as Posh have looked a different side under Luke Williams.

The hosts are still in the relegation zone after a dismal start to the season but beat play-off hopefuls AFC Wimbledon 5-0 in Williams' first game at the helm and followed it up with a 2-1 win in the EFL Trophy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Peterborough v Stockport on TV and online.

When is Peterborough v Stockport?

Peterborough v Stockport will take place on Thursday 20th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Peterborough v Stockport kick-off time

Peterborough v Stockport will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Peterborough v Stockport on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Peterborough v Stockport online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Peterborough v Stockport on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

