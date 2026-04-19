League One rivals Peterborough United and Burton Albion face off at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday.

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The pair are level on points and are both looking to move further from the relegation zone as we head into the final throes of the 2025/26 campaign.

Posh's recent form is a real concern, having lost three of their last four, while they have some tough games to come.

Burton, meanwhile, have taken five points from their last three games and beat relegation rivals Wimbledon on the weekend.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Peterborough v Burton on TV and online.

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When is Peterborough v Burton?

Peterborough v Burton will take place on Sunday 19 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Peterborough v Burton kick-off time

Peterborough v Burton will kick off at 1pm.

What TV channel is Peterborough v Burton on?

Unfortunately, this game will not be broadcast live in the UK.

As the original fixture was scheduled to be played behind the 3pm blackout on Saturday, the rescheduled game cannot be broadcast under EFL rules.

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Is there a Peterborough v Burton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Peterborough v Burton on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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