A club-record 23-game unbeaten streak helped Darren Moore's Owls climb to the League One summit, but two defeats and two draws in their last four matches has allowed their principal promotion rivals - Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Barnsley - to close the gap.

The wheels have come off Sheffield Wednesday's promotion push at the worst possible time and they will bid to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to struggling Oxford United on Good Friday.

Forward Josh Windass and midfielder George Byers have been big misses for Wednesday amid their poor run of form and it is unlikely the influential pair will be fit for the trip to the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford are in the thick of the battle at the opposite end of the table, sitting one place above the relegation zone in 20th, with 38 points from 38 games on the board.

The U's are winless in their last 12 fixtures and a change in the dugout, with Liam Manning replacing Karl Robinson, has failed to spark an upturn in fortunes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Oxford v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

When is Oxford v Sheffield Wednesday?

Oxford v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Friday 7th April 2023.

Oxford v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Oxford v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Oxford v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Oxford v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Can you listen to Oxford v Sheffield Wednesday on radio?

Unfortunately, this game will not be broadcast on the radio in the UK.

Oxford v Sheffield Wednesday odds

