Wolves were able to create plenty of chances against Spurs but didn't make the most of them and were punished by Harry Kane's second-half header, which ensured all three points stayed with the hosts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ahead of their meeting with Tottenham as part of Sunday's Premier League TV schedule , Nottingham Forest can take plenty of encouragement from what we saw in North London last weekend.

It was a record-breaking 250th goal for Kane and one that ensures his side are one of seven in the top flight that are still unbeaten three games into the new campaign.

The City Ground has been something of a fortress for Forest in 2022 and their home form looks likely to be as important to their survival hopes this term as it was to their promotion last season.

West Ham discovered what a tough place it can be to visit a few weeks ago, and the arrival of Antonio Conte's team should ensure Spurs's support is in full voice.

Steve Cooper's side picked up a momentum-boosting 3-0 Carabao Cup victory against Grimsby Town in midweek but will be under no illusions about how much harder a test this will be.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Tottenham on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Nottingham Forest v Tottenham?

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 28th August 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Arsenal v Fulham.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham team news

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Henderson; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Williams, Mangala, O'Brien, Toffolo; Lingard; Johnson, Awoniyi.

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Royal, Højbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

Tottenham rode their luck against both Wolves and Chelsea, so Cooper will feel his side are in with a chance, particularly if they can start strongly and get the City Ground crowd going.

We know both sides love to push their wing-backs high up so we should expect an open and attacking contest.

If Spurs defend as they did against Wolves then Forest may punish them, but they carry plenty of attacking threat themselves.

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Tottenham (17/2 at bet365)

