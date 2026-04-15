Nottingham Forest welcome Porto to The City Ground on Thursday evening with their Europa League quarter-final in the balance.

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The Reds are hunting a first European semi-final since 1984 after earning a 1-1 draw in Portugal last week.

Vitor Pereira shuffled his pack for the first leg, resting nine players with the Premier League relegation battle in mind, and now faces an interesting selection call.

Porto will see the first leg as a missed opportunity, having dominated before handing Forest a lifeline through a remarkable Martim Fernandes own-goal, but will still arrive in the East Midlands with confidence they can return to the semi-finals of the Europa League for the first time since their 2010/11 triumph.

The City Ground has been the stage for some famous European nights over the years and Thursday could be another one for the history books.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Porto on TV and online.

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When is Nottingham Forest v Porto?

Nottingham Forest v Porto will take place on Thursday 16 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Porto kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Porto will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Porto on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Porto online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Nottingham Forest v Porto on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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