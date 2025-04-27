Sunday's game will be the Reds' second visit to Wembley since it reopened in 2007, but they have fond memories of their last trip in 2022, when they beat Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final to secure a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Man City know the sacred turf all too well and are set for their 28th visit to the historic ground this weekend. They have reached seven FA Cup semi-finals in a row and are now looking to make it three consecutive finals.

It has been a disappointing campaign for Pep Guardiola's side, but England's oldest club competition represents an opportunity for them to salvage their season and bid goodbye to Kevin De Bruyne in style.

The winner of Sunday's clash will face either Crystal Palace or Aston Villa in next month's final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Nottingham Forest v Man City?

Nottingham Forest v Man City will take place on Sunday 27th April 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Man City kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Man City on?

You can watch live coverage of Nottingham Forest v Man City on ITV1 from 3:30pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Man City online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Nottingham Forest v Man City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Nottingham Forest (7/2) Draw (11/4) Man City (8/11)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.