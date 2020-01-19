Lewis Grabban scored his fourth brace of the season against Blackburn on New Year’s Day but Forest will hope he can find consistency in every game to boost their promotion push.

Luton have lost seven of their last eight in all competitions and were unable to find the net in four of those games.

The Hatters sit rock-bottom of the table and desperately need encouraging signs – and points – soon if they are to beat the drop.

What time is Nottingham Forest v Luton?

Nottingham Forest v Luton will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 19th January 2020.

How to watch Nottingham Forest v Luton on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 11:30am.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Forest are grinding back into gear following a rollercoaster season so far.

Simply, they need to make the most of every game against downtrodden opponents, starting with Luton, if they are to maintain their push for a play-off spot or even force their way into the automatic promotion reckoning.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 3-0 Luton