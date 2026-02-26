Nottingham Forest take a three-goal advantage into the second leg of their Europa League play-off round tie against Fenerbahce on Thursday.

The Reds are heading for the last 16 after winning 3-0 in Istanbul last week, with goals from Murillo, Igor Jesus, and Morgan Gibbs-White delivering victory in Vitor Pereira's first game in charge.

Forest were robbed of a point by Liverpool's stoppage-time winner on Sunday but will have renewed confidence after another strong display under their new boss.

The tie is not dead yet, however. Fenerbahce, who are second in the Turkish Super Lig, have nothing to lose and in the likes of Marco Asensio, have players with the quality to spark a comeback.

When the Reds qualified for Europe, it's nights like Thursday at The City Ground that fans will have been dreaming of.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Fenerbahce on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Fenerbahce?

Nottingham Forest v Fenerbahce will take place on Thursday 26 February 2026.

Nottingham Forest v Fenerbahce kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Fenerbahce will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Fenerbahce on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Fenerbahce online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Nottingham Forest v Fenerbahce on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

