Nuno Espírito Santo's side have fallen out of the top five but will rise to third if they beat the Bees in their game in hand.

Nottingham Forest have now lost three of their last four games and are at risk of letting a remarkable season end in frustration if they cannot get back on track in the final weeks of the 2024/25 campaign.

Brentford are looking to keep their own dreams of European football alive. The West Londoners beat Brighton 4-2 and can cut the gap to eighth-place Fulham to two points if they come away from their trip to the East Midlands with a victory.

The City Ground was once a happy hunting ground for Brentford, but they have now failed to win on any of their last four visits.

The Bees' hopes of putting that right have been dented by the absence of key midfielder Vitaly Janelt, who joined their lengthy injury list after being ruled out for the rest of the season with a heel injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Brentford?

Nottingham Forest v Brentford will take place on Thursday 1st May 2025.

Nottingham Forest v Brentford kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Brentford will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

