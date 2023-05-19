If the Gunners lose at the City Ground then Manchester City will be confirmed as champions, although a victory would ensure that Pep Guardiola's side will need to beat Chelsea the following day to secure the trophy.

Arsenal will bid to keep the Premier League title race going when they face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Last Sunday's 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton dealt a severe blow to Arsenal's hopes of silverware and Mikel Arteta will be eager to see his side bounce back, although key winger Gabriel Martinelli is unavailable after suffering an ankle injury against the Seagulls.

Nottingham Forest should prove a tough match as Steve Cooper's outfit are fighting for their Premier League safety and strong home form has been key to their survival prospects.

A famous win over Arsenal would leave the Reds on the brink of securing another season in the top flight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Arsenal?

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 20th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Nottingham Forest (17/4) Draw (10/3) Arsenal (4/7)*

