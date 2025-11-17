Northern Ireland close out their World Cup Qualifiers at Windsor Park, where they host Luxembourg on Monday evening.

Goals from Jamie Reid, Shea Charles and Justin Devenny helped Michael O'Neill's side win 3-1 away at Stade de Luxembourg back in September.

The hosts' young squad have given a fantastic account of themselves over the past few months and will be keen to sign off in style in front of their home fans.

When is Northern Ireland v Luxembourg?

Northern Ireland v Luxembourg will take place on Monday 16th November 2025.

Northern Ireland v Luxembourg kick-off time

Northern Ireland v Luxembourg will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Luxembourg on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two Northern Ireland from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Luxembourg online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Northern Ireland v Luxembourg on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

