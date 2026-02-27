Tempers are likely to flare at Sixfields on Saturday lunchtime when League One duo Northampton Town and Peterborough United face off in the Nene derby.

The Cobblers must raise their game after a dismal week, which has seen them slip further from safety after defeats to relegation rivals Port Vale and Leyton Orient.

Peterborough are looking up and not down as they bid to keep their slim play-off hopes alive in League One.

Posh have gone three games without a win but will relish the opportunity to pile the misery on their rivals and complete this season's Nene derby double.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northampton Town v Peterborough on TV and online.

When is Northampton Town v Peterborough?

Northampton Town v Peterborough will take place on Saturday 28 February 2026.

Northampton Town v Peterborough kick-off time

Northampton Town v Peterborough will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Northampton Town v Peterborough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Northampton Town v Peterborough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Northampton Town v Peterborough on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Northampton Town v Peterborough odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Northampton Town (7/4) Draw (12/5) Peterborough (13/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

