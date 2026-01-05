Mozambique will be out to spring an upset when they face Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 Last 16 on Monday evening.

The Mambas are into the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time after finishing third behind Ivory Coast and Cameroon in Group F.

The odds are stacked against them in Fez on Monday as they take on one of the favourites to win AFCON.

Nigeria have lived up to their pre-tournament billing so far, winning three from three and scoring eight times as they topped Group C.

An attacking unit that includes Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, and Alex Iwobi is among the very best at AFCON and will take some stopping.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nigeria v Mozambique on TV and online.

When is Nigeria v Mozambique?

Nigeria v Mozambique will take place on Monday 5th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nigeria v Mozambique kick-off time

Nigeria v Mozambique will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Nigeria v Mozambique on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on 4Seven from 6:55pm.

The whole tournament will air exclusively across Channel 4, E4, and 4Seven in the UK.

How to live stream Nigeria v Mozambique online

You can live stream the match online via Channel 4 and YouTube.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Nigeria v Mozambique on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

