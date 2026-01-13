Morocco face Nigeria in a mouthwatering Africa Cup of Nations showdown in Rabat.

Ad

Hosts Morocco will be backed by a partisan home crowd in their bid to win the competition for the first time since 1976. Brahim Diaz is the current top scorer for the competition with five strikes to his name.

Nigeria have powered into the final four thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman and are the current highest-scoring team in this edition of the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nigeria v Morocco on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Nigeria v Morocco?

Nigeria v Morocco will take place on Wednesday 14th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nigeria v Morocco kick-off time

Nigeria v Morocco will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Nigeria v Morocco on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on E4.

The whole tournament will air exclusively across Channel 4, E4, and 4Seven in the UK.

How to live stream Nigeria v Morocco online

You can live stream the match online via Channel 4 and YouTube.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Nigeria v Morocco on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Nigeria v Morocco odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Nigeria (11/4) Draw (2/1) Morocco (6/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.