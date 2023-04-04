The Toon have won their last three in the league and they come into this on the back of their impressive 2-0 victory against Manchester United at St James's Park on Sunday.

Newcastle's journey to secure Champions League football continues on Wednesday night as Eddie Howe's men travel to West Ham in the Premier League.

That win left Howe's side in third and ahead of Tottenham and United on goal difference in the top four race. Both Newcastle and the Red Devils boast two games in hand on Spurs, however.

While many would have tipped West Ham to be pushing for Europe once again this season, they're instead fighting to stay in the Premier League.

They moved up to 14th in the table following their 1-0 win against Southampton on Sunday, however, they're just one point above the relegation zone with 11 games remaining.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Newcastle?

West Ham v Newcastle will take place on Wednesday 5th April 2023.

West Ham v Newcastle kick-off time

West Ham v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to West Ham v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

West Ham v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

West Ham (13/5) Draw (9/4) Newcastle (23/20)*

