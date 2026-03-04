Michael Carrick's Manchester United revolution arrives at St James' Park to face Newcastle United on Wednesday evening.

Ad

The Red Devils have won six from seven since Carrick took charge in January and climbed to third with a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Man Utd will hope to have both Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw back for the trip to Tyneside after it was revealed that they were both forced off against the Eagles due to illness rather than injury.

Newcastle may be without Nick Woltemade due to a sickness bug, with a host of other key players still absent due to injury, including talismanic midfielder Bruno Guimarães.

The Mags' Premier League struggles continued on Saturday as they came out on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller with Everton, which leaves them languishing in the bottom half.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Newcastle v Man Utd?

Newcastle v Man Utd will take place on Wednesday 4 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Man Utd kick-off time

Newcastle v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

How to live stream Newcastle v Man Utd online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Newcastle v Man Utd on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

Advertisement Newcastle v Man Utd odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Newcastle (13/8) Draw (5/2) Man Utd (8/5)* Bet Boost odds: Both teams to score, Newcastle to have 1+ corners in each half, Man Utd to have 1+ corners in each half – 5/1 11/2 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.