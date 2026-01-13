Newcastle host Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie at St James' Park on Tuesday night.

Ad

The Magpies are reigning champions in this competition and are aiming to reach their third Carabao Cup final in four seasons when they take on City.

Eddie Howe's men narrowly overcame Fulham thanks to a late winner from local lad Lewis Miley and they will hope to put on another competitive showing in front of their home fans.

Manchester City have won this trophy six times since 2014, proving their prowess in the domestic cups.

Pep Guardiola's men may have struggled to hit top gear in 2026 so far but remain undefeated in 11 matches across all competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Newcastle v Man City?

Newcastle v Man City will take place on Tuesday 13th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Man City kick-off time

Newcastle v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on ITV1, Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Newcastle v Man City online

Fans can live stream the game via ITVX.

Alternatively, Sky Sports subscribers can tune in via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Newcastle v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on the talkSPORT app.

The talkSPORT app is available on iOS, iPhone, and Android devices.

Advertisement Newcastle v Man City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Newcastle (7/4) Draw (5/2) Man City (29/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.