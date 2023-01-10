The Toon come into this one on the back of their shock 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup third round.

Newcastle host Leicester in an all-Premier League showdown in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

It was Newcastle's second defeat all season and Eddie Howe will be desperate for his team to bounce back as they eye silverware and a top four finish this season.

Newcastle are currently third in the Premier League having lost just once this campaign and they host Leicester, who have been hot and cold this season.

Brendan Rodgers's men had a horrible start to the season but their form picked up before the World Cup.

However, the Foxes have lost all three of their league games since the break, with their only win coming in Saturday's FA Cup third-round clash at League Two's Gillingham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Leicester?

Newcastle v Leicester will take place on Tuesday 10th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Leicester kick-off time

Newcastle v Leicester will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Newcastle v Leicester odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Newcastle (1/2) Draw (10/3) Leicester (11/2)*

Newcastle v Leicester prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Newcastle v Leicester predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

