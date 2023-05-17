The Magpies suffered a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at the start of the month before a 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Leeds at Elland Road last Saturday further slowed their momentum as they look to punch their ticket to Europe.

Newcastle are bidding to bounce back to winning ways as they prepare to welcome high-flying Brighton to St James' Park.

Eddie Howe's side will move four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool in the thrilling race for Champions League football if they win, but Brighton's visit is, arguably, their trickiest remaining fixture as the Seagulls head to Tyneside off the back of Sunday's impressive dismantling of Arsenal.

Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan netted in the 3-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium to keep alive their slim hopes of a top-four finish while effectively killing the Gunners' title hopes.

A slight concern for Newcastle fans is that their side have the weakest home form of the Champions League hopefuls - 35 points from 17 games - while Brighton are among the Premier League's most impressive travellers, although the visitors have a number of injury doubts to deal with.

When is Newcastle v Brighton?

Newcastle v Brighton will take place on Thursday 18th May 2023.

Newcastle v Brighton kick-off time

Newcastle v Brighton will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Brighton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Listen to Newcastle v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Newcastle v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (19/20) Draw (14/5) Brighton (5/2)*

