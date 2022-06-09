The new strip appears in the usual claret, blue and white colours, with a hooped collar and sleeves, plus some striped features around the shoulders. These shoulder stripes are inspired by West Ham's cult-favourite 1992 shirt, albeit without the iconic white collar.

West Ham has released their new kit for the 2022/23 season and it's inspired by a classic. Here's our complete guide to the new shirt and how to get your hands on one.

Buy 2022/23 West Ham home kit at Umbro

The new shirt follows hot on the heels of a fairly successful season for West Ham. Under the leadership of former Manchester United and Everton manager, David Moyes, the club finished in seventh place — qualifying for European football in the Europa Conference League next season.

As a result, this new West Ham strip is sure to be worn — and played in — on some exciting European away days.

The promotional images show star striker Michail Antonio and midfield maestro Manuel Lanzini posing in the new kit. Both men were key to the 2021/22 campaign — despite a period of injury for Antionio — and look set to play a starring role in the Hammers' next campaign.

Designers at Umbro aimed to remember and represent the club's storied history. Umbro said: "Paying homage to the club’s rich history, the famous claret body and light blue shoulder design feature on the home jersey once again, with the iconic club crest embroidered on the chest."

How to buy the new 2022/23 West Ham home kit

The new kit is available online now, with adult home shirts costing £65. A variety of WHUFC accessories are also available alongside kids kits, long sleeved shirt options and more. Check them out using the links below.

Buy 2022/23 West Ham home kit at Umbro

If you're looking for something a little more old school, JD Sports is currently stocking a range of reproductions of classic West Ham shirts. They're available from £35 alongside scarves, training tops and more.

Buy West Ham retro kits and accessories at JD Sports

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sport news.