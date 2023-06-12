Having beaten out Belgium, Poland, and Wales in Group A4 to earn their place in the finals, the Dutch will be keen to make the most of their home advantage by winning the competition for the first time.

The 2023 Nations League Finals get underway at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam on Wednesday, where hosts the Netherlands take on Croatia in the first semi-final.

Ronald Koeman has endured a rollercoaster start to his second tenure, losing 4-0 to France then beating Gibraltar 3-0, but success this month would be a signal that re-appointing him was the right call.

Croatia's Group A1 success and impressive 2022 World Cup run, which saw them make it all the way to the semi-finals, was proof once again that they cannot be underestimated despite the advanced years of some of their key players.

The winner will earn a place in the final in Rotterdam on the 18th of June, where they'll face either Italy or Spain.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands v Croatia on TV and online.

When is Netherlands v Croatia?

Netherlands v Croatia will take place on Wednesday 14th June 2023.

Netherlands v Croatia kick-off time

Netherlands v Croatia will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Netherlands v Croatia on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 7:15pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existed Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Netherlands v Croatia online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Netherlands v Croatia odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Netherlands (19/20) Draw (12/5) Croatia (11/4)*

