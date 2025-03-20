Republic of Ireland are among the League B third-place finishers who will face runners-up from League C for a place in the second tier.

Finally, the second place sides from League D will face off, with the two bottom teams from League C that have the best records.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Nations League play-offs TV schedule, including every home nations game you can watch live in the UK.

Nations League play-offs TV schedule 2024/25

All UK time. Subject to change.

First leg

Thursday 20th March

A/B: Turkey v Hungary (5pm) Viaplay International YouTube

A/B: Austria v Serbia (7:45pm) Viaplay International YouTube

A/B: Greece v Scotland (7:45pm) BBC One Scotland/iPlayer

A/B: Ukraine v Belgium (7:45pm) Viaplay International YouTube

B/C: Armenia v Georgia (5pm) Viaplay International YouTube

B/C: Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland (7:45pm) Amazon Prime Pay-Per-View

B/C: Kosovo v Iceland (7:45pm) Viaplay International YouTube

B/C: Slovakia v Slovenia (7:45pm) Viaplay International YouTube

Thursday 26th March

C/D: Gibraltar v Latvia (5pm) TBC

C/D: Malta v Luxembourg (5pm) TBC

Second leg

Sunday 23rd March

A/B: Hungary v Turkey (5pm) TBC

A/B: Scotland v Greece (5pm) BBC Two/BBC Scotland/iPlayer

A/B: Serbia v Austria (5pm) TBC

A/B: Belgium v Ukraine (7:45pm) TBC

B/C: Georgia v Armenia (2pm) TBC

B/C: Iceland v Kosovo (5pm) TBC

B/C: Slovenia v Slovakia (5pm) TBC

B/C: Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria (7:45pm) Amazon Prime Pay-Per-View

Sunday 31st March

C/D: Latvia v Gibraltar (5pm) TBC

C/D: Luxembourg v Malta (5pm) TBC

Nations League TV rights 2024/25

Both legs of Scotland's Nations League play-off against Greece will be shown live on the BBC as well as on BBC iPlayer.

The Nations League quarter finals and the Republic of Ireland's play-off fixtures against Bulgaria are available on Amazon Prime Pay-Per-View.

The first legs of the rest of the play-off ties will be available on the Viaplay International YouTube, but not on the streaming platform itself. The same is expected for the second legs but is yet to be confirmed.

