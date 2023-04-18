AC Milan won the first leg at the San Siro last week, with Ismael Bennacer's goal proving the difference between the sides. It was the second time Stefano Pioli's men beat Napoli this month, with AC Milan also running out 4-0 victors in Naples.

Serie A rivals Napoli and AC Milan face off once again in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night, with the home side needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Napoli, who are in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in the club's history, are having a sensational season and they boast a 14-point lead at the top of Serie A despite their 0-0 draw at home against Verona on Saturday.

They were also handed the boost of Victor Osimhen returning from injury last weekend, and Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has confirmed that the Nigerian striker will feature on Tuesday night.

AC Milan are fighting to finish in the top four this season to secure Champions League football for next campaign, with Pioli's side just two points ahead of Inter Milan in fifth.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Napoli v AC Milan on TV and online.

When is Napoli v AC Milan?

Napoli v AC Milan will take place on Tuesday 18th April 2023.

Napoli v AC Milan kick-off time

Napoli v AC Milan will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Napoli v AC Milan on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Napoli v AC Milan online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Napoli v AC Milan on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Napoli v AC Milan odds

Napoli (5/6) Draw (13/5) AC Milan (10/3)*

Napoli v AC Milan prediction

