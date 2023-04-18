The Nigeria international came on as a substitute for 25 minutes in Napoli's 0-0 draw against Verona on Saturday and Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has confirmed Osimhen is ready to go against AC Milan.

Napoli need to overturn a 1-0 deficit against AC Milan in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday evening, and they've been boosted by the return of their star striker Victor Osimhen.

Napoli are in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in their history, but they're also flying in Serie A and hold a 14-point lead on Lazio in second with eight games remaining.

AC Milan won the first leg 1-0 thanks to Ismael Bennacer's goal and it was their second victory over Napoli this month following their surprising 4-0 win at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Stefano Pioli's side will be hoping for a repeat of that result as they're in a tight battle to secure Champions League football for next season. AC Milan are fourth after 30 games but they're just two points ahead of arch rivals Inter Milan.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Napoli v AC Milan.

When is Napoli v AC Milan?

Napoli v AC Milan will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 18th April 2023.

Napoli v AC Milan team news

Napoli predicted line-up: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Rui; Ndombele, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen.

AC Milan predicted line-up: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali; Bennacer, Diaz, Leao; Giroud.

Napoli v AC Milan prediction

Victor Osimhen's return completely changes Napoli's attack and they will be far more dangerous with the Nigerian up top.

Napoli have lost just two of their 15 league games at home this season and they've scored 33 times in that period.

AC Milan will look to keep the game tight and hit Napoli on the counter attack with the soon-to-be Serie A champions needing to go forward, however, Luciano Spalletti's side might have too much for their rivals.

Our prediction: Napoli 2-1 AC Milan (7/1 at bet365)

Napoli v AC Milan odds

