Hosts Millwall are sixth and know that a victory against Blackburn Rovers on Monday will secure them a top six finish, while a draw would be enough if both Sunderland and West Brom fail to win.

The Championship play-off race reaches its dramatic conclusion on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign, with five clubs chasing the last two spots – and the result at The Den will be pivotal.

They'll be bouyed by a sell out home crowd after getting back to winning ways against Blackpool last Friday, which saw top scorer Tom Bradshaw return to form with a hat-trick.

It's fair to say things are a little more complicated for the visitors. Jon Dahl Tomasson's side have to beat the Lions, which is no mean feat in south London, and hope that both West Brom and the Black Cats don't win.

Rovers have been on a rocky run of late, failing to win a game since the middle of March, but have been defying the odds and surprising people all season so you simply cannot rule them out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Millwall v Blackburn on TV and online.

When is Millwall v Blackburn?

Millwall v Blackburn will take place on Monday 8th May 2023.

Millwall v Blackburn kick-off time

Millwall v Blackburn will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Millwall v Blackburn on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 2:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Millwall v Blackburn online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Millwall v Blackburn odds

Millwall (17/20) Draw (23/10) Blackburn (10/3)*

