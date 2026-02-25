Millwall will be out for revenge when they host Championship promotion rivals Birmingham City at the Den on Wednesday evening.

Ad

The Lions' 4-0 hammering at St Andrew's in November was a rare blemish in a campaign that has them hunting a top-two spot and a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Alex Neil's side have a score to settle as they look to get their promotion charge back on track following the weekend's defeat to Portsmouth.

Birmingham head to the capital in pursuit of a first league double over their hosts since 2013 and, more importantly, three points that would boost their play-off hopes.

Blues took a while to get going in their first season back in the Championship but have hit their stride now and are unbeaten in the Championship since the start of January – an eight-game run that has included five wins.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Millwall v Birmingham City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Millwall v Birmingham City?

Millwall v Birmingham City will take place on Wednesday 25 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Millwall v Birmingham City kick-off time

Millwall v Birmingham City will kick off at 7:45pm.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

What TV channel is Millwall v Birmingham City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Millwall v Birmingham City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Millwall v Birmingham City on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Millwall v Birmingham City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Millwall (29/20) Draw (23/10) Birmingham City (15/8)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.