If fourth-place Luton fail to beat Millwall earlier in the day then a victory against Middlesbrough, who are third, would confirm promotion for Vincent Kompany's classy Clarets.

Runaway leaders Burnley could seal an instant return to the Premier League when they visit the Riverside Stadium on Good Friday.

Burnley boast a brilliant record on the road this season, although Boro are mighty on home soil and have rocketed up the table under manager Michael Carrick since his appointment last October.

A shock 4-2 defeat at Huddersfield last Saturday put a serious dent in their automatic promotion hopes, however, and they are now six points behind Sheffield United having played one game more.

The pressure is on Middlesbrough to bounce back and revive their hopes of finishing second, but Burnley came out on top when the two teams met in the reverse fixture before Christmas.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Middlesbrough v Burnley?

Middlesbrough v Burnley will take place on Friday 7th April 2023.

Middlesbrough v Burnley kick-off time

Middlesbrough v Burnley will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Middlesbrough v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v Burnley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Middlesbrough v Burnley on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Middlesbrough v Burnley odds

