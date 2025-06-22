The Spanish coach has selection decisions to make as his team try to close in on the knockout stages after Erling Haaland and Rodri came off the bench, while Rico Lewis was sent off for a high challenge.

The Premier League club will be expected to make it two wins from two against an Al Ain side that were hammered 5-0 by Juventus in their opener.

Vladimir Ivić's team qualified for the Club World Cup courtesy of their 2023-24 AFC Champions League triumph but were off the pace in the UAE Pro League last season and look out of their depth against the European heavyweights in their group.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City v Al Ain on TV and online.

When is Manchester City v Al Ain?

Manchester City v Al Ain will take place on Monday 23rd June 2025.

Manchester City v Wydad AC kick-off time

Manchester City v Al Ain will kick off at 2am.

What TV channel is Manchester City v Wydad AC on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on 5 from 1:15am.

Twenty-three of the 63 Club World Cup matches will be shown on 5, including 16 in the group stages, four last 16 clashes, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

How to live stream Manchester City v Al Ain online

Every Club World Cup game will be shown live for free on streaming platform DAZN.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Manchester City v Al Ain on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game.

