Bar last season's Carabao Cup victory, West Ham have not found Old Trafford a happy hunting ground in recent years. Indeed, you have to go back to May 2007 for their last league victory at the famous stadium.

West Ham United will be chasing a rare win away at Manchester United when they travel to the North West as part of Sunday's Premier League TV schedule .

But the Hammers head north on the back of a run of three wins in their last five Premier League games – including Sunday's 2-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Some would suggest that David Moyes' side were fortunate to come away from that game with all three points but the Scottish coach may well argue they did enough to win the game.

Man Utd were not able to do that at Stamford Bridge on Saturday but the manner of their equaliser – a 94th-minute header from summer signing Casemiro – and the control they showed against Chelsea for long periods will mean they may have left the nation's capital feeling positive.

It feels as though we are really starting to see the Red Devils play the way Erik ten Hag wants them to but they have to be more clinical if they want to keep pace in the race for the top four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v West Ham?

Man Utd v West Ham will take place on Sunday 30th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v West Ham will kick off at 4:15pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Leicester v Man City

What TV channel is Man Utd v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 3pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v West Ham team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro; Sancho, Fernandes, Antony; Rashford

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Downes, Benrahma; Scamacca

Man Utd v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (7/10) Draw (3/1) West Ham (15/4)*

Our prediction: Man Utd v West Ham

Man Utd have been a laughing stock at points over the past few years but on the back of recent performances, they're a side to be taken very seriously under ten Hag.

The Dutchman will want to bring the fear factor back to Old Trafford and ensuring West Ham's 15-year wait for a league victory at the ground would certainly aid that cause.

Controlling games has not been an issue for the Red Devils over the past week, impressive considering their opponents have been Chelsea and Tottenham, but they need to be more clinical.

The Hammers rode their luck against Bournemouth and will need to raise their game if they're to end their Old Trafford hoodoo.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 West Ham (8/1 at bet365)

