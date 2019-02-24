The match kicks off on the Sunday. Find out everything you need to know about the Premier League fixture, including how to watch on TV and online, below.

What time is the Manchester United v Liverpool game?

Manchester United against Liverpool will kick off at 2:05pm on Sunday 24th February 2019.

How to watch Manchester United v Liverpool

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday 24th.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Manchester United win: 21/10

Liverpool win: 13/10

Draw: 12/5

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

