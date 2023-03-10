The Red Devils collapsed to a humiliating and heavy defeat to rivals Liverpool in a remarkable second half on Merseyside last weekend. A loss of that magnitude runs the risk of derailing the progress made in Erik ten Hag's inaugural season at Man Utd so a win against the Saints is vital to show that they're back on track.

Manchester United host Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday in their first Premier League game since the 7-0 thrashing at Anfield.

They still have so much to play for in 2022/23 – batting in the Europa League, FA Cup, and the race for the top four – and need to ensure the Anfield defeat is a singular blip rather than the start of a prolonged drop in form.

Southampton, meanwhile, arrive with some renewed confidence after beating Leicester City and Chelsea in their last three league games but know all too well that the Theatre of Dreams can quickly become the stuff of nightmares – having lost there 9-0 two years ago.

The visitors earned a draw at Old Trafford last season, though, and with the bottom nine clubs in the division separated by just six points, a result on Sunday could turn out to be vital in the relegation battle.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man Utd v Southampton.

When is Man Utd v Southampton?

Man Utd v Southampton will kick off at 2pm on Sunday 12th March 2023.

Man Utd v Southampton team news

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Southampton predicted line-up: Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Armstrong, Alcaraz, Sulemana; Adams

Man Utd v Southampton prediction

Ten Hag will want to see a response in the first Premier League game since the Anfield horror show and the players will be desperate to bounce back in front of the Old Trafford support.

Thursday's game against Real Betis was their first chance to do that but Sunday could see Southampton the victim of circumstance against a Man Utd side desperate to atone for past mistakes.

If the Saints can get a quick goal they'll have a chance of exposing that fragility that saw the Red Devils crumble at Anfield but concede early and they could be in for a tough afternoon.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Southampton (14/1 at bet365)

