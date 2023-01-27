Despite leading the Royals clear of relegation last season, the 55-year-old was seen as something of an underwhelming choice for the permanent job but his side have exceeded expectations this term and sit closer to the top six than the bottom three in the Championship.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince returns to Old Trafford on Saturday as his Reading side face the Red Devils in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

A 2-0 win over Watford secured them a glitzy fourth round tie but history will be against them on Saturday evening as Ince has never beaten the Red Devils as a manager and Reading have won just one competitive game against them ever.

This looks as strong a Man Utd team as we've seen since Sir Alex Ferguson's exit and Erik ten Hag has brought new hope at Old Trafford.

His team are competing on four fronts - the FA Cup, Premier League, EFL Cup, and Europa League - and will be keen for a repeat of their third round tie when they swept past Everton.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man Utd v Reading.

When is Man Utd v Reading?

Man Utd v Reading will kick off at 8pm on Saturday 28th January 2023.

Man Utd v Reading team news

Man Utd predicted line-up: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Casemiro; Pellistri, Bruno, Garnacho; Elanga

Reading predicted line-up: Bouzanis; Holmes, Dann, Mbengue; Abrefa, McIntyre, Loum, Baba; Azeez; Long, Joao

Man Utd v Reading prediction

Ince would love nothing more than to beat his former side and could become the first Reading manager to do so but it looks like a tough, tough ask.

As impressive as the Royals have been at times this season, their away form has been dismal. Their hosts, meanwhile, have made Old Trafford a fortress and are unbeaten there since September - winning 13 of their 16 games at home.

Reading under Ince are an apologetically direct side and that's how they'll look to hurt Man Utd but they're not the fragile team they once were and it's hard to see anything other than Ten Hag's men progressing.

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-0 Reading (11/2 at bet365)

Man Utd v Reading odds

