United have won seven of their last nine games – one of those defeats understandably came against Manchester City – and victory here would all-but secure passage to the Europa League knockout rounds.

Manchester United are far from perfect, but their start to the 2022/23 campaign should not be underestimated. They're going well.

Erik ten Hag needs time and space to develop his team, but summer signing Antony is already beginning to pay dividends and Cristiano Ronaldo is being teased back into form.

Ronaldo hit the winner against Everton and has a big chance to shine in the absence of the injured Anthony Martial.

United toppled Omonia 3-2 in a too-close-for-comfort clash last time out but will hope for a more simple process here.

When is Man Utd v Omonia?

Man Utd v Omonia will take place on Thursday 13th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Omonia will kick off at 8pm.

There is plenty of Europa League on TV this week, including Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Omonia on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Omonia online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Omonia team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.

Omonia predicted XI: Panagi; Miletic, Lang, Yuste; Matthews, Charalampous, Diskerud, Lecjaks; Loizou, Ansarifard, Bruno.

Man Utd v Omonia odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Omonia

United will field a strong XI in their bid to secure qualification at the earliest opportunity. Ronaldo will be itching to score in back-to-back games as he seeks to ignite a final surge of form going into the rest of the season. United will get the job done with less drama than last week against the spirited Cypriots.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Omonia (11/2 at bet365)

