Michael Carrick takes charge of his first game as Manchester United manager this weekend – and what a fixture to make your debut.

United welcome noisy neighbours Manchester City to Old Trafford for the first clash of a new era. Carrick will be determined to make an impression from the first whistle.

Ruben Amorim departed United with the club on a run of three straight Premier League draws and sitting seventh in the table.

City have also drawn their last three top-flight matches and will be seeking to regain ground lost to Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Man City on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Man City?

Man Utd v Man City will take place on Saturday 17th January 2026.

Man Utd v Man City kick-off time

Man Utd v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man Utd v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

