Erik ten Hag's nightmare start to life as Red Devils boss continued in a 4-0 away defeat to Brentford last weekend – with all four conceded before the break.

Manchester United have plunged to the lowest depth of their modern history but the visit of rivals Liverpool as part of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule offers them a chance for further embarrassment.

There has been lots of talk about what the root of the problems at Old Trafford is following that dismal display, but the Dutchman and his team need to be fully focused on Monday night's game against Liverpool.

The one bit of good news for Man Utd is that Jurgen Klopp's side don't arrive in particularly high spirits themselves. In fact, after draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, a defeat would see Liverpool drop below the Red Devils in the table.

They will be without big-money summer signing Darwin Nunez after his straight red card against Palace while Klopp has likened the club's recent injury problems to "like there was a witch in the building".

Liverpool have slipped four points back from title rivals Man City already but Reds fans will forget about that quickly if they can pile more misery on the Old Trafford outfit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Liverpool?

Man Utd v Liverpool will take place on Monday 22nd August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v Liverpool team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Eriksen, Rashford; Ronaldo

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Carvalho, Salah, Diaz

Man Utd v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Liverpool

The early-season struggles of these two great rivals are incomparable and rarely will Liverpool have arrived at Old Trafford as bigger favourites.

They've embarrassed Man Utd on a number of occasions in recent years and unless ten Hag's side can raise their game significantly, there could be another one on the way.

It would be quite the game for things to finally click for the Red Devils but even with Klopp's options limited due to injury and suspension, Red Devils fans aren't likely to be holding out much hope.

Our prediction: Man Utd 0-2 Liverpool (9/1 at bet365)

