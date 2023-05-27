As well as winning the Carabao Cup and reaching the FA Cup final, the Red Devils have sealed a return to the Champions League after Thursday's 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea guaranteed a top-four finish.

Manchester United will be looking to end a successful first season under Erik ten Hag on a winning note when they welcome Fulham to Old Trafford.

Strong home form has been crucial to United's progression and victory over Fulham would confirm third place in the table, while Marcus Rashford needs just one more goal for his best Premier League campaign in front of goal.

Old Trafford was the setting of the lowest point in Fulham's superb season as Silva, Willian and Aleksandar Mitrovic all saw red in a mad minute as their FA Cup dreams shattered at the quarter-final stage.

The Whites were tipped for relegation by many pundits at the start of the season but are guaranteed to finish 10th in the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Fulham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Man Utd v Fulham?

Man Utd v Fulham will take place on Sunday 28th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Fulham kick-off time

Man Utd v Fulham will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man Utd v Fulham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man Utd v Fulham on radio

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for radio coverage in the UK.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man Utd v Fulham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (TBC) Draw (TBC) Fulham (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.