Ruben Amorim's team, who have already claimed top-flight scalps after knocking out Arsenal and Leicester, head into the clash in winning form after a 3-2 league victory against Ipswich on Wednesday.

Fulham also enjoyed a midweek win after goals from Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Muniz sealed a 2-1 success at Wolves on Tuesday.

Marco Silva will be keen to exorcise the demons of his side's controversial FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Old Trafford in 2023, when Aleksandar Mitrović and Willian saw red which sparked a late collapse.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Fulham?

Man Utd v Fulham will take place on Sunday 2nd March 2025.

Man Utd v Fulham kick-off time

Man Utd v Fulham will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on BBC One from 4pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Man Utd v Fulham online

You can also stream the game live on BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

Listen to Man Utd v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

