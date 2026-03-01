The next test of Manchester United's Michael Carrick revolution comes against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ad

Benjamin Šeško came off the bench to fire Man Utd to a fifth win in six games under their interim boss, whose fast start has the Red Devils on course to qualify for the Champions League.

Carrick faces calls to start Šeško against the Eagles after the Slovenian's impressive goalscoring run – six goals in seven games – since the turn of the year.

Crystal Palace left it late to claim a timely victory over Wolves last weekend, which keeps them clear of the relegation battle.

It's a quick turnaround for the visitors, who don't have long to recover from the second leg of their Conference League play-off round tie against Zrinjski on Thursday.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man Utd v Crystal Palace?

Man Utd v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 1 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Man Utd v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

How to live stream Man Utd v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Man Utd v Crystal Palace on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Man Utd v Crystal Palace odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man Utd (4/7) Draw (10/3) Crystal Palace (17/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.