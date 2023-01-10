The Red Devils beat Everton 3-1 on Friday to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round, while also extending their winning run to seven games in all competitions.

Following their FA Cup victory on Friday night, Manchester United turn their attention to the Carabao Cup on Tuesday as Erik ten Hag's men host League One's Charlton in the quarter-finals.

United now face Charlton at Old Trafford with a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals up for grabs.

Charlton have been hit and miss this season and Dean Holden's men are currently 12th in League One, however, they've won their last two games.

They'll be hoping to cause a cup upset on Tuesday night with the winner reaching the final four of the competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Charlton on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Charlton?

Man Utd v Charlton will take place on Tuesday 10th January 2022.

Man Utd v Charlton kick-off time

Man Utd v Charlton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Charlton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the teams' official YouTube channels.

Is there a Man Utd v Charlton live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man Utd v Charlton odds

Man Utd (1/7) Draw (17/2) Charlton (12/1)

Man Utd v Charlton prediction

