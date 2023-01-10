Erik ten Hag's men beat Everton 3-1 at Old Trafford on Friday in the FA Cup third round, with Antony and Marcus Rashford netting - and Conor Coady also scoring an own goal.

Manchester United are hoping to secure their second cup victory in just five days as the Red Devils host League One's Charlton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

United, who are fourth in the Premier League, have won seven in a row heading into the Charlton showdown as ten Hag hopes to bring silverware to Old Trafford.

Charlton, meanwhile, are 12th in League One after Dean Holden's side won their last two games.

A place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals is up for grabs, but can Charlton stun United at Old Trafford?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Charlton on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Charlton?

Man Utd v Charlton will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 10th January 2022.

Man Utd v Charlton team news

Man Utd predicted line-up: Butland; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia; Fred, McTominay, Eriksen; Elanga, Garnacho, Martial.

Charlton predicted line-up: MacGillivray; Clare, Ness, Inniss, Sessegnon; Dobson, Morgan, Fraser; Rak-Sakyi, Blackett-Taylor, Stockley.

Man Utd v Charlton prediction

It's hard to see anything but a Manchester United win, even with Erik ten Hag potentially fielding his fringe players.

Charlton's form has picked up in the last week or so but the League One side will struggle to contain United at Old Trafford.

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-0 Charlton

Man Utd v Charlton odds

Man Utd (1/7) Draw (17/2) Charlton (12/1)

